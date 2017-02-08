Pistons vs. Lakers: Los Angeles struggling; Detroit 8th in East

New York Knicks' Justin Holiday fights for the ball with Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young and Jordan Clarkson during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, in New York. vs. Los Angeles Lakers When: 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 8 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -7 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for a live chat at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons play the second of their three-game homestand Wednesday night, and it's another winnable game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.