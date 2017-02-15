Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight falls to the floor after colliding with Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle during the second half of their NBA game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight falls to the floor after colliding with Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle during the second half of their NBA game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.