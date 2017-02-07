Phil Jackson's inscrutable tweet about leopards' spots appears to be a shot at Carmelo Anthony
On Monday night, the team was blown out by the lowly Los Angeles Lakers to fall to a stunningly bad 22-31 on the season. On Tuesday, team president Phil Jackson took to Twitter to share some rather inscrutable thoughts that, after a close-reading, appear to be a shot at Carmelo Anthony for not being the sort of winner both former Jackson superstars Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Showtime
|82,889
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
