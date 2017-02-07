Phil Jackson's inscrutable tweet about leopards' spots appears to be a shot at Carmelo Anthony

On Monday night, the team was blown out by the lowly Los Angeles Lakers to fall to a stunningly bad 22-31 on the season. On Tuesday, team president Phil Jackson took to Twitter to share some rather inscrutable thoughts that, after a close-reading, appear to be a shot at Carmelo Anthony for not being the sort of winner both former Jackson superstars Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.