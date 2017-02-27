Pat Riley says Magic Johnson will win with the Lakers
Riley believes Johnson will succeed in what looks like a daunting task of getting the Los Angeles Lakers back to prominence. After the Lakers cleaned house this past week, Johnson and Riley are contemporaries - Riley as president of the Miami Heat, Johnson in the same role out in L.A., where they won four titles together in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|44 min
|Sam
|83,131
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC