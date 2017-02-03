Nets' young gun's season saved by documentary on Kobe Bryant

In the first five minutes of Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson reminded the Nets' organization why he could be a key piece in any future success of the franchise. Earning just his third start since Nov. 23, Hollis-Jefferson wasted little time in announcing his arrival, scoring six early points and displaying the tools that left evaluators dreaming of what could be.

