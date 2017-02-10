NBA Trade Rumors: Would Magic Johnson...

NBA Trade Rumors: Would Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers trade for Jahlil Okafor?

Read more: NJ.com

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor and Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant embrace after a game on Dec. 1, 2015 in Philadelphia (Matt Slocum The Los Angeles Lakers have a new man in charge, as the team announced Tuesday that Magic Johnson would be taking over as President of Basketball Operations. With Johnson now in charge, and the NBA trade deadline just two days away, it is very likely Johnson will be trying to put his own stamp on the team.

