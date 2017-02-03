NBA trade rumors: Will Knicks hold Carmelo Anthony until offseason? Lakers thinking Markelle Fultz?
Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks looks to pass under pressure from D'Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers on December 11, 2016 during their NBA match in Los Angeles, California. While speculation has been surrounding a potential Anthony deal between now and the Feb. 23 deadline, Yahoo Sports' front office insider Bobby Marks told The Vertical's Chris Mannix that it actually could make sense for the Knicks to wait until the summer to deal the 32-year-old forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|rrenault
|82,873
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC