NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Jahlil Okafor heading to Bulls, Pelicans...or mystery team? LATEST

Sixers center Jahlil Okafor shoots over Brandon Bass of the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 1, 2015 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff At one point, it appeared as if Sixers center Jahlil Okafor was going to be traded any minute, but after four days of supposedly serious trade talks, Okafor is still on the roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.