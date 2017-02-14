NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Jahlil Okafor heading to Bulls, Pelicans...or mystery team? LATEST
Sixers center Jahlil Okafor shoots over Brandon Bass of the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 1, 2015 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff At one point, it appeared as if Sixers center Jahlil Okafor was going to be traded any minute, but after four days of supposedly serious trade talks, Okafor is still on the roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Showtime
|82,994
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC