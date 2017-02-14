NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Jahlil Okaf...

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Jahlil Okafor heading to Bulls, Pelicans...or mystery team? LATEST

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

Sixers center Jahlil Okafor shoots over Brandon Bass of the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 1, 2015 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff At one point, it appeared as if Sixers center Jahlil Okafor was going to be traded any minute, but after four days of supposedly serious trade talks, Okafor is still on the roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 2 hr Showtime 82,994
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,536 • Total comments across all topics: 278,866,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC