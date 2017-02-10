NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Lookin...

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Looking For Assets, Willing To Trade Veterans

NBA rumors have suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers will look to add assets by trading away veterans in a salary dump to salvage the roster and make room for a potential free agent run this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers would be in favor of such a move because their current NBA draft picks depend upon where they finish the season, Hoops Hype reported this week.

