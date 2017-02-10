NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Looking For Assets, Willing To Trade Veterans
NBA rumors have suggested that the Los Angeles Lakers will look to add assets by trading away veterans in a salary dump to salvage the roster and make room for a potential free agent run this summer. The Los Angeles Lakers would be in favor of such a move because their current NBA draft picks depend upon where they finish the season, Hoops Hype reported this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Sam
|82,988
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC