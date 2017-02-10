NBA: Reassessing The Four Teams Involved In The Dwight Howard To LA Trade
Jan 20, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard and Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum wait for the play to develop during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Douglas Jones-US PRESSWIRE In 2012, the Philadelphia 76ers, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets were all playoff teams, and they all played a large role in the Dwight Howard to Los Angeles trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Showtime
|82,955
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC