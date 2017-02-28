Magic will need luck, guile to help d...

Magic will need luck, guile to help drama-filled Lakers return to glory

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Magic Johnson learned a painful lesson as an NBA coach for 16 games, his Lakers went 5-11 at the end of the 1993-94 season. It was once most eloquently stated by Johnny Kerr, a star center from the 1950s and 1960s who coached the expansion Chicago Bulls: That's five guys running around with my paycheck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 3 hr rrenault 83,139
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Feb 20 NextPhartzz 2
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan '17 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan '17 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan '17 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan '17 Phart Room 12,081
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,221,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC