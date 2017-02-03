Magic Johnson's return means many things for the Los Angeles Lakers - Fri, 03 Feb 2017 PST

If there was any doubt that big changes were coming to the Los Angeles Lakers, they went away Thursday morning, when the team stunned the basketball world with the announcement of the return of franchise icon Magic Johnson as an adviser "in all areas of basketball and business" to team owner Jeanie Buss. The return of Johnson, an understandably revered figure in the city, to the team with which he spent his entire career wasn't shocking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.