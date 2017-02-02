Magic Johnson returns to Lakers as adviser to Jeanie Buss
Magic Johnson is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers organization as an adviser to owner Jeanie Buss Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k0zCEV In this Aug. 23, 2016, file photo, former Los Angeles Lakers star Magic Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a stadium which will be home to the Los Angeles Football Club in Los Angeles.
