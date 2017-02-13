Luke Walton Talks Magic and the Showtime Lakers

Luke Walton, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, at practice on February 13, 2017 in El Segundo, California The Los Angeles Lakers with Earvin "Magic" Johnson calling shots on the court pushed the pace and played an exciting brand of basketball that was popularly dubbed "Showtime." With Johnson back in the fold as part of the Lakers' organization and talk of him calling shots in the front office, however premature they may be, discussions about Johnson's potential influence on the organization permeated to the Lakers' practice court in El Segundo.

