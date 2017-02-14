Lou Williams isn't thinking about whether or not the Lakers will trade him

Lou Williams has been one of the Los Angeles Lakers most consistent and productive players this season, but because he's a 30-year old who likely won't be a member of the next truly good iteration of the purple and gold his name has been floated in trade speculation and hypothetical scenarios all season. On Tuesday all of the educated guesses that the Lakers would shop Williams came one step closer to reality when reports surfaced that the team was "likely" to trade him before the trade deadline.

