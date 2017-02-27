Los Angeles Lakers: Is Jordan Clarkson Still A Part Of The Team's Future?
Not too long ago Jordan Clarkson was the future of the Los Angeles Lakers, but is that still considered the case? Right now it seems as if it doesn't. He was asked to be the point guard of the future when he first came into league, however things have changed since then.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sir Charles in Charge.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|23 hr
|Sam
|83,130
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC