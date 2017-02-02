Los Angeles Lakers: Is D'Angelo Russell an elite passer?
D'Angelo Russell recorded his first ever double digit assist game during his outing on Tuesday night at home against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers won the affair by a score of 120-116.
