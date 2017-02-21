Lonzo Ball's father says Lonzo will o...

Lonzo Ball's father says Lonzo will only play for Los Angeles Lakers

Read more: MassLive.com

The Boston Celtics will take a long look at UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball in the draft, but one of the factors they may have to consider: Ball's father LaVar, who -- according to an Arizona sports radio host -- said on-air tonight that his son will only play for one team. I will say this: right or wrong, LaVar Ball knows exactly what he's doing and isn't shooting from the hip.

