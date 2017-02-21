Lonzo Ball's father says Lonzo will only play for Los Angeles Lakers
The Boston Celtics will take a long look at UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball in the draft, but one of the factors they may have to consider: Ball's father LaVar, who -- according to an Arizona sports radio host -- said on-air tonight that his son will only play for one team. I will say this: right or wrong, LaVar Ball knows exactly what he's doing and isn't shooting from the hip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Sam
|83,092
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC