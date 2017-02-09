LeBron James Blasts Donald Trump's Mu...

LeBron James Blasts Donald Trump's Muslim Ban

Now, the NBA's biggest superstar is speaking out against the executive order Trump signed to ban refugees and stop immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the United States. "Diversity is what makes this country so great," James said while accepting the NAACP's Jackie Robinson Sports Award this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

