LaVar Ball's royal vision: He sees his son Lonzo in Lakers purple and gold
Lonzo Ball could be the home-run draft pick the Lakers have been unable to make in their three recent turns in the lottery, a pass-first point guard who plays in the up-tempo style associated with the team's glory days. He is a proven winner and the homegrown player who could be the next face of the franchise.
