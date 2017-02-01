Lakersa Luol Deng on immigration ban:...

Lakersa Luol Deng on immigration ban: a I havena t seen a lot of...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> Well-read and well-traveled, Lakers veteran forward Luol Deng often refrains from speaking out on political issues for a pretty simple reason. But with President Donald Trump issuing a temporary ban on non-American citizens entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries, the South Sudanese refugee said he “felt like posting something” on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon to question a policy he called “tough.” Deng expanded on his thoughts in more than 140 characters following the Lakers' 120-116 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at Staples Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 21 min rrenault 82,859
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 9
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,030 • Total comments across all topics: 278,470,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC