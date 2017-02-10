Lakers Trade Rumors: Utah Jazz 'expressed interest' in Lou Williams
It turns out the Wizards aren't the only team with an interest in Williams. Ian Begley of ESPN reports that "some members of the Utah Jazz front office have expressed interest recently" in Williams, as well as confirming that "many around the league believe Williams is likely to be dealt before Thursday's trade deadline."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|rrenault
|83,008
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|18 hr
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC