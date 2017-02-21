Lakers Trade Rumors: Multiple teams r...

Lakers Trade Rumors: Multiple teams reportedly inquired about Jordan Clarkson before the deadline

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton said Friday that Jordan Clarkson would be one of the recipients of extra fourth quarter playing time now that Lou Williams has been traded, but if other teams had their way, Clarkson would have been sent out as well. "Leading up to yesterday's trade deadline, almost every time the Lakers fielded a phone call, they were asked about Jordan Clarkson and his availability," said Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet on the network's pregame broadcast before the Lakers took on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chicago, IL

