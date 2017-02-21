Lakers Trade Rumors: Magic Johnson pu...

Lakers Trade Rumors: Magic Johnson pushing to trade for Paul George 'right now'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

UPDATE: According to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News , the Lakers seem more interested in waiting for George in free agency. Ah, the NBA trade deadline , when agents and anonymous sources push agendas from a multitude of angles and fans are left to sift through thousands of words to try to find some semblance of truth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 5 hr rrenault 83,056
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Mon NextPhartzz 2
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,343 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC