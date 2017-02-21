Lakers Trade Rumors: Magic Johnson pushing to trade for Paul George 'right now'
UPDATE: According to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News , the Lakers seem more interested in waiting for George in free agency. Ah, the NBA trade deadline , when agents and anonymous sources push agendas from a multitude of angles and fans are left to sift through thousands of words to try to find some semblance of truth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|5 hr
|rrenault
|83,056
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Mon
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC