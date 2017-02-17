Lakers Trade Rumors: Front office refused to include Brandon Ingram in DeMarcus Cousins deal
As more information has come out about what went into the deal, the Los Angeles Lakers apparently had an opportunity to acquire the uber-talented big man, but refused to part with an important part of their rebuild: Brandon Ingram . Say what you will about whether the Lakers missed an oppotunity, for a young player in an up-and-down rookie campaign, this had to be a nice shot of confidence knowing how highly the front office think of him despite some of his struggles.
