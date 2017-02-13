Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers make any trades?

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, there is only one question on everyone's minds: will the Los Angeles Lakers make a move, or stand pat as they run out the clock on another lottery-bound season? Host Harrison Faigen was joined by Silver Screen and Roll's own Bryant Freese to talk primarily about Lou Williams' trade value and role with the Lakers, and whether or not the team should move him. The two also discussed whether or not there are any other players that should be on the block and more on the latest episode of Locked on Lakers.

