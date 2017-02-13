Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers mak...

Lakers Podcast: Should the Lakers make any trades?

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Silver Screen and Roll

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, there is only one question on everyone's minds: will the Los Angeles Lakers make a move, or stand pat as they run out the clock on another lottery-bound season? Host Harrison Faigen was joined by Silver Screen and Roll's own Bryant Freese to talk primarily about Lou Williams' trade value and role with the Lakers, and whether or not the team should move him. The two also discussed whether or not there are any other players that should be on the block and more on the latest episode of Locked on Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 1 hr Showtime 82,990
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
News Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09) Jan 25 Do You Phart 2,118
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,834,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC