Lakers' Nick Young cites nerves after falling out of first round in NBA 3-point shooting contest

17 hrs ago Read more: The Orange County Register

But as he competed in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend on Saturday at Smoothie King Center, Young soon encountered "first-time jitters" before falling out of the first round with a final score of 18. After he missed his first money ball on the first rack, Young said he "started thinking too much" before missing four out of five shots on the second rack. Despite making three out of five shots on the money-ball rack at the top of the key, Young contended he "shouldn't stuck with my plan" to save the money-ball rack for the right corner.

