Lakers' Luol Deng on immigration ban: 'I haven't seen a lot of...

Well-read and well-traveled, Lakers veteran forward Luol Deng often refrains from speaking out on political issues for a pretty simple reason. But with President Donald Trump issuing a temporary ban on non-American citizens entering the country from seven Muslim-majority countries, the South Sudanese refugee said he "felt like posting something" on his Twitter account on Monday afternoon to question a policy he called "tough."

