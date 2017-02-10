Lakers' Julius Randle learning balance of being a new father in the NBA
New York City is full of diversions, but the one that awaited Julius Randle when the Lakers arrived there from Boston last weekend was of the welcome sort. With the Lakers on their longest remaining trip of the season, and two days between games in the Big Apple, Randle's fiancA©e, Kendra Shaw, flew in from L.A. so Randle could get some time with their 6-week-old son, Kyden.
