Lakers hand Knicks another embarrassing loss, 121-107

Lou Williams scored 22 points, Nick Young had 17 and the Los Angeles Lakers handed the New York Knicks an embarrassing 121-107 defeat Monday night to stop a 12-game losing streak on the road. Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram added 14 points apiece for the struggling Lakers, who won for only the third time in 13 games overall.

