Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers have 'interest' in Jose Calderon
Could the Cleveland Cavaliers turn to the Los Angeles Lakers and the greatest lob throwing pig farmer in NBA history as their search for a "f**king playmaker" continues? According to Marc Stein of ESPN, it's a possibility. The issue, as Stein notes, is that Cavaliers have little in the way of trade assets to offer the Lakers and will likely just wait to see if Calderon is bought out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Screen and Roll.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|28 min
|sam
|82,874
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC