Lakers: Following Buyout, Warriors Eyeing Jose Calderon
Once the Lakers reach a buyout deal with Jose Calderon, the Warriors are expected to sign the 35-year-old Spanish guard, according to ESPN's Marc Stein. Just seven months into his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Jose Calderon is anticipating a move to the Golde State Warriors.
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|8 hr
|Sam
|83,130
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
