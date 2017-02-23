Lakers Fire GM Kupchak, Put Magic Joh...

Lakers Fire GM Kupchak, Put Magic Johnson In Charge Of Basketball Ops

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Pelinka has been one of the NBA's top player agents and has strong ties to the franchise through his relationship with longtime client Kobe Bryant and owner Jeanie Buss . Per Markazi , Johnson is already taking trade calls, with majority having been about guard Lou Williams .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lakers fans (Nov '07) 2 hr Sam 83,057
News Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i... Mon NextPhartzz 2
read this if you're looking for a hot woman!! Jan 28 Sam 2
News updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16) Jan 27 Part Phart 9
News Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16) Jan 25 AttachedPharts 8
News Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16) Jan 25 Big Phart 5
News Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07) Jan 25 Phart Room 12,081
See all Los Angeles Lakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,213 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC