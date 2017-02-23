LA Lakers Trade Lou Williams To The Rockets?
Lou Williams was dealt with Houston Rockets swingman Corey Brewer and an unprotected first-round pick in Magic Johnson's first NBA trade as Lakers' president of basketball operations. Brewer's not adding any element to this Lakers team that they don't already have, and he's not an upgrade over any of the options they have in the rotation on the wing right now already.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Sam
|83,060
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC