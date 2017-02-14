CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] L.A. County Supervisors Approve $20K Reward To Help Solve Murders Of 2 Art Teachers In Diamond Bar The bodies of David Wang and Marian Chung, were found at their home on Bent Twig Lane on Oct. 20, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.