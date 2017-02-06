Kobe Bryant memorabilia stolen from ex-NBA star's alma mater
Authorities say memorabilia from Kobe Bryant's high school career have been stolen from a display case at the former NBA star's school near Philadelphia. Philly.com reports the theft from "Kobe's Shrine" outside the Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School was discovered by school officials on Sunday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|rrenault
|82,879
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC