Jose Calderon officially released, expected to sign with the Warriors on Wednesday

Veteran guard Jose Calderon has officially worked out his buyout and release from the Lakers, the next step in his soon-to-be partnership with the Warriors. Calderon must now clear waivers, which won't happen until Wednesday, before he can officially sign with Golden State.

