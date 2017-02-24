Indian engineer shot dead in possible U.S. hate crime
Olathe police revealed Thursday at a joint press conference they are working alongside the FBI to determine what's next, including whether federal hate crime charges are possible. The incident took place Wednesday when Adam Purinton opened fire at two Indian men after shouting "get out of my country", an eyewitness told local media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|1 hr
|rrenault
|83,079
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC