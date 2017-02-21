Hoffarth: How a Lakers Insidera Mike Bresnahan navigates his beat for Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet “Lakers Insider” Mike Bresnahan reports on the Lakers from Oklahoma City before their game Friday night. The scramble began Tuesday morning in Lakerland for confirmation and clarification - Jeanie Buss dropped the news in a press release that Magic Johnson was her choice as the team's new president of business operations, stripping brother Jim Buss of that duty, and firing general manager Mitch Kupchak in the process.

