Gunman Wanted In Connection With Deadly South LA Shooting

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Lakers Hold Off Nuggets 120-116 To Snap Latest Losing Streak Nick Young scored 23 points, Lou Williams added 21 and the Los Angeles Lakers survived a frantic fourth quarter to snap their seven-game home losing streak against Denver, beating the Nuggets 120-116 on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.