Glendale Crime Lab Pivotal In Cracking 2 Murder Cases

CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Video Shows Harrison Ford Flying Over Airliner At John Wayne Airport "Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?" Ford asked air traffic control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.