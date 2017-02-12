Game Recap: Knicks Outlast Spurs in M...

Game Recap: Knicks Outlast Spurs in Madison Square Garden.

The San Antonio Spurs shoot 36% from the field and lose a closely contested game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs came into this game with a record of 41-12, coming off two straight road wins.

