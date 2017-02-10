Did the Sacramento Kings make the worst trade in NBA history?
In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, photo, Sacramento Kings' DeMarcus Cousins, right, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Larry Nance Jr. during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. The Sacramento Kings traded Demarcus Cousins -- arguably one of the best centers in the league -- for nothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|18 min
|rrenault
|83,013
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Mon
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC