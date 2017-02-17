Derrick Jones Jr. enters Dunk Contest ready to show the NBA what he can do
It's been 12 years since the last time a member of the Phoenix Suns participated in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. While the Nash-Stoudemire connection in the 2004 contest was fun because it cashed in on the Nash passes that made Stoudemire's dangerous jams so spectacular during that time, this year's Suns representative, Derrick Jones Jr., has no obvious partner to stand as the other half of his dunking duo.
