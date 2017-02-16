Clippers beat Hawks 99-84, win 4th in a row
Los Angeles built a 22-point lead by the third quarter on its way to a 99-84 victory on Wednesday night that sent the Clippers into the All-Star break on a four-game winning streak. "It wasn't just that they were scoring points," Griffin said of the bench, "it was the way they made it tough for them."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|3 hr
|thehumanhighlight...
|82,997
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan 25
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC