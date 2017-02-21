Budenholzer says Ilyasova will be goo...

Budenholzer says Ilyasova will be good fit for Hawks

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer says newly acquired power forward Ersan Ilyasova was targeted as a player he saw as a good fit on Atlanta's front line. The 6-foot-10 Ilyasova gives Atlanta a "stretch forward" who can make 3-pointers while playing behind All-Star Paul Millsap.

