A very odd post-game atmosphere in the Warriors locker room, a few guesses at why
Draymond Green is one of the most interesting and talkative guys on earth, as you all know, and he was plenty chatty after tonight's sloppy victory over Brooklyn. Chatty, but just not about the game, his 1-for-10 shooting, or coach Steve Kerr limiting Green to only 23 minutes of action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|38 min
|rrenault
|83,129
|Here are all the 76ers' potential draft picks i...
|Feb 20
|NextPhartzz
|2
|read this if you're looking for a hot woman!!
|Jan 28
|Sam
|2
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Jan 27
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|AttachedPharts
|8
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|Phart Room
|12,081
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC