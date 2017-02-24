5 protesters arrested at NJ immigration rally
President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration has stirred fear and anger in New Jersey's fourth largest city, sparking civil disobedience and forcing the mayor to issue new directives for cooperating with federal immigration officials. New immigration enforcement memos signed this week call for sending some immigrants who have crossed the U.S. -Mexico border illegally back into Mexico - even those from third countries who have no connection to Mexico.
