Wizards vs. Hawks preview: Atlanta hosts Washington in battle of East's hottest teams
Two of the hottest teams in the Eastern Conference match up on Friday evening and the Atlanta Hawks are one of them. The Hawks went into Chicago and escaped with a stunning win on Wednesday, while the Wizards held a "funeral" at home and backed up some trash talk in a sound victory over the Celtics .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peachtree Hoops.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Showtime
|82,759
|updated Idaho official: Kobe Bryant's remarks h... (Apr '16)
|Fri
|Part Phart
|9
|Hillary Clinton accused of offending Native Ame... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|AttachedPharts
|9
|Lakers: Should LA Pursue Dwight Howard in Free ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Big Phart
|5
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|Phart Room
|12,081
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Jan 25
|Do You Phart
|2,118
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec '16
|Sam
|4
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC