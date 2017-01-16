Watch: 'New Girl' actor trolls Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young
During the pregame shoot-a-round before the Los Angeles Lakers ' 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers , New Girl actor Lamorne Morris threw some major shade at 'Swaggy P.' Morris was sitting court side when he shouted to Young to get his attention. When Young looked over, Morris had loaded Young's now famous meme onto his phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Lakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lakers fans (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|Sam
|82,722
|Who is better, Kobe or LeBron? (Mar '09)
|Dec 30
|Samuel
|2,117
|Can't take Stu Lantz's comments (Dec '08)
|Dec 18
|Sam
|4
|The Sports Lounge (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|Sam
|1,328
|May you help me in this survey? Thank you (Jul '14)
|Sep '16
|sam
|2
|Is Kobe Bryant better than Michael Jordan? (Apr '07)
|Sep '16
|sam
|12,080
|Transfer Everything from iPhone to Samsung Gala...
|Aug '16
|MagloireHunt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Lakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC