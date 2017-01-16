Watch: 'New Girl' actor trolls Los An...

Watch: 'New Girl' actor trolls Los Angeles Lakers' Nick Young

Read more: UPI

During the pregame shoot-a-round before the Los Angeles Lakers ' 113-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers , New Girl actor Lamorne Morris threw some major shade at 'Swaggy P.' Morris was sitting court side when he shouted to Young to get his attention. When Young looked over, Morris had loaded Young's now famous meme onto his phone.

Chicago, IL

